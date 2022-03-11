Cold Friday with a Wintry Mix Possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up this morning to a totally different season outside in Central Texas! A strong cold front has worked through overnight dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s across the area. They will continue to fall through the morning into the mid 30s. As temperatures fall, ongoing showers could see some snowflakes and sleet pellets mix in later today. In most areas, travel issues are not expected, but areas west of I-35, which will be below freezing much of the day, could develop some slick spots. We'll continue to monitor it through the day. Regardless, temperatures will hang around in the 30s, and with the north wind, will feel closer to the 20s pretty much all day. It's going to be a raw day, so be sure to bundle up!

Overnight, as skies clear, we will see a hard freeze set up with temperatures in the 20s. Be sure to bring in the pets and the plants, and cover anything you planted. Saturday will still be chilly with temperatures in the 50s, but a warm-up will take us into the new week with temperatures nearing 80s early next week! A much more spring-like feel is on the way, so we just have to get through today!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather