Cold day ahead again!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will only climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s, with almost all locations remaining below freezing again today. Feel like temperatures could drop below zero in the morning.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories in place during the morning when the Feel-Like temperatures could drop below 0.

Temperatures fail to warm above freezing today, but we will see some ice melt from the sun alone.

Most bitter cold sets in overnight, where some could fall into the single digits.

Temperatures climb above freezing Wednesday with another front on the way Friday.

We're waking up this morning to another surge of bitter cold air. Morning temperatures will be spent in the teens, with feel-like temperatures dipping below zero. Temperatures will stay below freezing today, but the sun will help to melt any leftover ice. High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 20s.

Overnight, the coldest air settles in allowing temperatures to fall into the low teens and single digits. We may set a record low for Monday if temperatures can fall to 15 by 12am. We likely won't break a record for Tuesday.

South winds bring a warm-up for Wednesday as temperatures will FINALLY warm up above freezing. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. We may even reach the 60s Thursday before another cold front comes in. The good news is that this one is only Canadian air, so we won't see the massive plunge like we did with this past cold snap. However, highs will go down into the upper 30s and low 40s for the weekend.

Signals are coming together for a round of significant rain chances early next week! We could see multi-inch rainfall, which would honestly be great for our ground because this arctic air tends to dry it out! Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

