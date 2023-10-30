Cold & wet Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We had quite the cold front arrive Sunday, and we are reaping the feelings of it this morning! It's a cold and wet start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures below freezing! The rain chances will continue, in particular during the first half of the day. There are signs we could get some brightening of the sky, or even some clearing this afternoon. If that happens, we will see highs reach closer to 50 this afternoon, but I think the clouds will be more stubborn keeping us in the 40s.

As skies clear tonight, a freeze will be possible northwest of Waco where a FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Bosque, Hamilton, and Mills counties. In town, temperatures should stay just above freezing, but bring in the plants just in case!

A Freeze watch is in effect for the rest of Central Texas overnight Halloween into Wednesday. Trick or treating temperatures will be in the 50s falling into the 40s with clear skies in place. Morning lows could bottom out in the upper 20s in spots!

Beyond Wednesday, we will slowly warm into the 80s by the weekend as we thaw out!

