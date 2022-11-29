Coats Are Coming Back Out Wednesday

25 WEATHER — It has been a very warm day with highs getting into the 80s ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon. It will stay mild through midnight, but a strong cold front will blast across the area through Wednesday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s in the morning. Sunshine Wednesday afternoon will allow highs to get back into the 50s.

A light freeze is possible Thursday morning before clouds start to work back into Central Texas that afternoon. With the clouds, highs will stay in the 50s Thursday. Friday looks to stay mostly cloudy with highs back close to 70° with south winds bringing warmer air back into the area.

Another cold front will try to move across the area Saturday. The models are having a hard time with the exact placement this far out, so we will go with highs in the 60s for now. A few showers will also be possible with the front in the area. Sunday will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.