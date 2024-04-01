Cloudy warm and muggy Monday gives way to isolated evening storm chance

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Warm and muggy conditions will hang around which could eventually lead to some storms this evening.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and Muggy conditions hang around today with southerly winds pushing temperatures into the low 80s.

Showers and storms are possible this evening, with the potential for some to turn strong to severe

Large hail is the biggest threat, but a wind threat could materialize if storms form into a line. Window for storms is mainly 5pm-11pm

Quieter weather is around for a good chunk of this week, but storm chances may return early next week.

We're waking up to quite a soupy morning across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley as temperatures are in the 70s with south breezes already around. Expect winds to increase as our next storm system develops to our north. The warm and muggy air today would typically fuel some strong storms, however, a cap of warm air aloft will tamper storm development during the day. We will have to wait for a dry line/cold front combo to arrive this evening firing off storms. Initially these storms will carry a large hail threat, but if they are able to develop into a complex or line of storms, they could carry a wind threat into areas along and east of I-35. The good news is, the tornado threat looks low, as the better dynamics for that will be to our north over North Texas. All activity will clear out by morning save for some lingering showers.

Behind a cold front, quiet weather looks to hang around for the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the low 70s with chilly mornings in the 40s initially, but warmer air works in towards the weekend.

We'll monitor two storm systems this weekend, the first could bring stronger storms at some point Sunday. The second may come in on its heels into the Desert Southwest by Monday. This is important, because that would launch a lot of Pacific moisture directly over us during the eclipse. That means we will likely be dealing with at least some high clouds. Models have started to latch on to some low clouds and rain chances though. If we can keep those to our south, we may have a good shot at viewing through high cloud cover, but if low clouds materialize, it will be tough to see it. There is still A LOT of time for this to change, but it will need to be monitored as forecast trends shift.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather