Cloudy Tuesday with a few showers before better mid-week rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 50s under mainly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible, but any activity will be light. Higher rain chances arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cloudy skies today with highs in the 50s.

Rain chances increase tomorrow.

Widespread rain chances overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Quiet for the weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a damp morning with temperatures in the 40s. Don't expect much sunshine today as clouds will be dominant with highs getting into the mid 50s. A few showers will be possible, but anything will be light through the day.

Overnight, moisture surges northward leading to scattered showers. Expect scattered off and on showers Wednesday with highs in the 60s. By far our best chances come overnight into Thursday morning as a complex of storms is expected to move in from the west. The severe weather threat will be low, but some storms could be loud with heavy rain and gusty winds. Most areas will see an inch or two of rainfall out of this activity before it clears out for the second half of the day Thursday. A cold front will move through, but don't expect a huge cool-down. Highs will be in the low 60s into the weekend with 70s by Sunday. Next week may bring another cool-down, but models are struggling with the airmass for now.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather