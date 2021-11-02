Cloudy Tuesday, Wet and Cold Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday brings a challenging forecast for Central Texas as a stalled out cold front will slosh across the area. That will lead to a wide variation in temperatures on this election day by this afternoon. The front should stall out somewhere near Waco-Temple-Killeen leading to 80s south of the front and temperatures in the 50s and 60s north of it. Near the front, highs will climb near 70°. Things should stay dry today, but it will be cloudy, a stray shower can't be ruled out north of Waco.

Overnight and into the morning, a surge of colder air will put the moves on the front again causing it to accelerate south. That will put all of Central Texas on the other side of it by morning leading to a chilly and wet day. Highs will occur during the overnight hours with temperatures falling into the low 50s and upper 40s by the middle of the day on Wednesday. Ample moisture will lift up over the front keeping scattered showers and storms around through the day. It will be a cold rain, so have the jacket and umbrella ready!

Rain will slowly taper off from north to south during the first part of the day on Thursday. By afternoon, some sun could break out across Central Texas pushing temperatures up into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s under these clearing skies by Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks gorgeous with highs in the 60s and 70s and plenty of sunshine! Highs will warm back up into the upper 70s and low 80s for next week before another front comes through by the middle of next week. That will bring the potential for a few storms and cooler air for the second half of the week.

