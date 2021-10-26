Cloudy Tuesday, Strong Storms Wednesday Morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — The warm and humid weather we have had in place is about to change, but we still have another muggy day Tuesday. Highs will approach the mid 80s with the potential for some isolated showers as the remnants of Hurricane Rick move over.

The real show sets up overnight as a cold front moves across West Texas. The cold front will spark showers and storms this evening over the Big Country which will form into a line and work into Central Texas during the overnight and early morning hours. There will be enough energy for some of these storms to turn strong to severe with the main threats being high winds to 65mph and quarter size hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out, but the threat looks low at this time. The line of storms should enter our western counties after midnight and near the I-35 corridor in time for the morning commute. All storms should work through Central Texas and the Brazos Valley by around 10am.

Behind the cold front, winds will be blustery out of the northwest at 15-25mph with gusts higher. That will bring in cooler air and highs will only be able to climb into the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s by Thursday morning.

We will continue with sunny days with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s through the weekend. Halloween looks a little warm with highs near 80°, but it should fall into the 70s by trick-or-treating time.

Next week, there are signs a chunk of colder air could break off and surge south towards the Lone Star State bringing a big cool-down and knocking highs into the 60s. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist