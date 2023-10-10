Cloudy Tuesday on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — We had a nice weekend with plenty of sunshine and below normal temperatures. Hopefully you enjoyed it, because now we will get more clouds in the forecast. You can thank a weak disturbance moving over the state and drawing up moisture from two tropical systems on the south side of Mexico. Unfortunately, the bulk of the moisture will miss us and move over South Texas. Still, moisture will be close enough to keep us cloudy and maybe lead to a few sprinkles.

We'll dry out and warm up on Thursday as southerly winds bring in warmer air, pushing our temperatures to near 80.

Another cold front arrives Friday bringing cooler air in time for the weekend with highs only climbing into the 70s and morning lows in the 40s!

Temperatures will slowly warm up to the 80s again next week before a second front brings a cool-down once again for the weekend!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather