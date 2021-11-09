Cloudy Tuesday, Cold Front Arrives Wednesday Night

CENTRAL TEXAS — We kicked off Tuesday with a little bit of fog once again in Central Texas. That should burn off rather rapidly as cloud cover builds back in across the area. Today will be a partly to mainly cloudy day with highs in the mid 70s. We'll have south breezes around 10-20mph.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day with the potential for a few passing showers. The better chance of rain will hold off until a cold front arrives later in the evening into the overnight hours. The best dynamics will likely miss us to the north, but a few showers and storms will still be possible as the cold front moves through.

Behind the front, we will see temperatures in the 60s heading into the weekend with a slow warm-up back into the mid 70s next week.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist