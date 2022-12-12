Cloudy today with a chance of storms tomorrow

25 WEATHER — It's a cloudy morning and much of the day will be cloudy as well. A little bit of sunshine may be able to come through today. There is also the small chance of a spotty shower or two this afternoon. Highs should top out in the upper-60s. Lows will stay in the 60s tonight.

Overnight, a cold front will be headed our way, and there should be a line of rain and storms along it. That rain may reach the northwest corner of Central Texas at dawn, and then push east across I-35 during the morning. A storm or two may be strong, but the potential for an isolated severe storm won't pick up until the line reaches I-45, which should be around noon. Shortly after that, the storms will move out of the region, so the window for severe weather will be quite short. At most, we're looking at some brief instances of strong winds and hail. We'll see more sun on Wednesday with highs in the low-60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather