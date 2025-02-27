Cloudy Thursday ahead thanks to overnight cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s today with cooler air working in and stubborn cloud cover. By morning, we could see temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Clouds stay around for most of the day.

Highs will struggle to reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Chilly start to Friday morning.

Weekend looks nice, but may have to monitor for Sunday storms.

Higher storm chances next Tuesday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a breezy start to your Thursday thanks to an overnight cold front. The colder air is slowly working in, so it doesn't feel like a drastic change. A few showers will be possible during the morning hours with cloudy skies persisting thorough the afternoon. With the stubborn clouds, don't expect as warm of a day, with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

The colder air will be more noticeable tomorrow morning with clearing skies overnight allowing for lows to fall into the 30s and 40s. Despite that, we will see a nice warm up Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 70s. Some areas may climb into the 80s Saturday afternoon!

The first of two storm systems we are monitoring arrives on Sunday. The core of the energy will miss us to the north as it moves over Oklahoma, however it should be close enough to provide a few showers and storms in the afternoon. The second storm system arrives Tuesday bringing a higher storm potential. Some could even be severe, however the timing of the system is favoring a better chance for severe storms east of us into East Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. We will keep a close eye on it!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather