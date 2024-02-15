Cloudy Thursday ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon though cloud cover will be quite stubborn. South winds will be around, but less breezy than yesterday. A cold front arrives tomorrow evening.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Clouds will be around all day today, with some times of filtered sunshine possible though a Mostly cloudy day will ensue.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s this afternoon.

A cold front arrives tomorrow bringing a small rain chance and a chilly weekend.

We're waking up this morning to very mild temperatures as we are starting in the 50s and 60s this morning. Clouds have worked in and will be around most of the day today. We may see low clouds clear enough to get some "filtered" sunshine in, but the clouds will linger. Highs will be able to climb into the 70s this afternoon.

Tomorrow starts off with some showers in the Brazos Valley, and some areas in Central Texas may see some drizzle. Winds will turn southwest ahead of our next cold front which will do two things - 1 ) push temperatures into the mid 70s and 2) dry out the low levels of the atmosphere so that when our front arrives to bring enough lift for showers, the moisture will be lacking. As a result, we won't see much in the way of rainfall, with only some isolated showers possible.

Behind the front, temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s by Saturday morning. North winds near 20mph will make it feel closer to the 20s, and we'll struggle to warm out of the 40s during the day on Saturday. A widespread freeze will be in place Sunday morning, with temperatures falling into the 20s in parts of Central Texas, and near freezing in the Brazos Valley.

We'll start a big warm-up that takes us up into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of next week. Another cold front arrives next weekend, but doesn't look as strong, and rain chances look low with that one too.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather