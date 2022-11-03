Cloudy through much of the day

25 WEATHER — We're not dealing with much fog this morning but skies will be rather cloudy to start the day. Those clouds will hang on through the morning but we should see a bit of sun break through by the evening. Even with the lack of sun, it will be unusually warm today, with highs in the low-80s. We'll continue to have warm and moist air pour in overnight, leading to lows Friday morning only around 70°.

The threat for scattered severe storms on Friday is still on the table. A potent system will be responsible for initiating storms over Central Texas tomorrow afternoon. Exactly where that occurs and when is still in question, but it may be along and near I-35 during the middle of the afternoon. Storm clusters will grow quickly into one line and then march eastward. Damaging winds and hail will be a possibility, and a couple of tornadoes may occur as well. All of the rain will be gone by Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist