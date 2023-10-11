Cloudy start to Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're once again going to be dealing with steady cloud cover across Central Texas. Some sprinkles will be possible this morning, but won't amount to much. Highs will climb into the upper 70s, potentially 80s if the sun can pop out.

Tomorrow, expect more sunshine and warmer air as highs climb into the upper 80s.

A cold front will arrive Friday. Depending on the timing, some areas will climb into the 90s. This will happen ahead of the front as it squeezes the atmosphere. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows this weekend will be in the 40s.

We'll heat up again next week before another front brings rain chances and cooler air in time for next weekend.

Have a great Hump Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather