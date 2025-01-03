Cloudy into the weekend before Sunday's front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 60s today with cloudy skies. We may see some pockets of sunshine this afternoon. We are still tracking a strong cold front that will arrive Sunday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cloudy skies will dominate Friday with highs getting into the mid 60s.

Cloud cover will be around through the weekend ahead of Sunday's front.

Next week looks cold, but winter weather potential still uncertain.

Good morning! It's another foggy start out there with areas of dense fog occurring west of I-35. Cloud cover will be stubborn today with a few pockets of sunshine trying to develop late this afternoon. That may be enough to push highs into the mid 60s.

Clouds will surge back northward overnight into tomorrow. Tomorrow looks to be a humid day with highs in the mid 60s. We could see a few rain showers ahead of our next cold front Sunday. Behind that front, temperatures will fall into the 50s during the afternoon on Sunday and below freezing by Monday morning. Highs next week will be in the 30s and 40s. The cold air is certain, but what still has questions is the potential for wintry weather. Models have slowed down the system a bit with the latest iterations. If that continues, it may delay our best wintry chances to Thursday/Friday. It may also put the coldest air out of sync with rain chances. That's a trend we will monitor to see if it continues. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this system, so stay tuned for updates!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather