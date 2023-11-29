Cloudy Hump Day, but here's why you need to prepare for storms Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Things are starting off a little cool here across Central Texas for hump day despite high clouds working in. We will slowly see more low-level clouds work in today which will keep us from a big warm-up. Still, we should be able to reach the low 60s this afternoon. South winds will draw up moisture making it feel more damp as we go through the day into the evening.

Weather will turn more active into Thursday. A few showers will be possible area-wide overnight and into the morning. These could impact your morning commute. As we get into the middle of the morning, a warm front will lift across the area. Towards the beginning of the work day, this could fire off some storms. Most of these will be benign, but east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley, some of these could turn severe. The biggest threat will be high winds, but there will be enough spin in the atmosphere to produce a few tornadoes. The highest risk for this will lie south of highway 79 and into the Houston Metro area. Strong storms will be possible as far north as the I-45 corridor and our eastern counties. Right now, it looks like Waco-Temple-Killeen will be out of the woods, but if this system slows down at all today, we may have to shift that risk area further to the west. Stay tuned. Everything should clear out by the evening.

Behind the storm system, a cold front will work in Friday bringing a slight cool-down and clearing us out for the weekend!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

