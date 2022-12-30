Cloudy Friday Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms popped up across eastern portions of Central Texas last night, where the rain fell, there are some warmer temperatures this morning, but most of us are starting in the 40s and the 50s.

Some areas could see small rain chances today as well as a weak disturbance works over Central Texas. Light rain will be possible, but it will also be falling into a layer of dry air. So most of it will not reach the ground. Nevertheless, some sprinkles will be possible. With the clouds, expect temperatures to only reach the middle 60s.

The weekend will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Another storm system will move over Monday bringing a chance of storms. Some may be strong, but the better environment to support those will be well east of our area. We will still monitor it. Behind the storm system, cooler air works in and we could see highs back in the 50s towards the middle and end of next week!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather