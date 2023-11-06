Cloudy day with muggy temperatures for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a humid start to the day here across Central Texas with muggy air hanging around. We'll see highs getting into the 80s later on this afternoon with filtered sunshine. South winds will continue to bring in warmer more humid air.

Expect the warmer temperatures to hang around for the first half of the week before a cold front works in Thursday. Showers will be likely on Thursday with the cooler air lagging behind. Expect temperatures to take a dip and stay there for the weekend. This shouldn't be a heavy rain event.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather