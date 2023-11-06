Watch Now
Cloudy day with muggy temperatures for Monday

Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon under "filtered" sunshine. Expect rain chances to work back into the forecast for the second part of the week.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 09:13:03-05

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a humid start to the day here across Central Texas with muggy air hanging around. We'll see highs getting into the 80s later on this afternoon with filtered sunshine. South winds will continue to bring in warmer more humid air.

Expect the warmer temperatures to hang around for the first half of the week before a cold front works in Thursday. Showers will be likely on Thursday with the cooler air lagging behind. Expect temperatures to take a dip and stay there for the weekend. This shouldn't be a heavy rain event.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
