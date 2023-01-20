Cloudy & cool Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a cloudy and cooler day today across Central Texas. Temperatures have bottomed out in the 30s and 40s before clouds moved in. Now that a thick layer of clouds is in place, don't expect a big warm-up into the afternoon. There's enough moisture in the mid-levels of the atmosphere to produce rain, but it will be falling into drier air, so much of it will evaporate.

Later on tonight, we will see lower level moisture increase which will lead to some areas of drizzle and light rain to develop as we drop back into the 40s. Saturday will start off damp and cloudy, and it will be slow to clear. There will be drier air attempting to work in from the west. If that arrives, we will see highs in the 60s. That being said, most of the day will still be spent in the 50s.

We'll see a chilly morning in the 30s for Sunday before temperatures warm-up to start off the new week. A strong storm system is expected to move in Tuesday bringing widespread rain to Central Texas and cooler air. Highs will likely stay in the 40s all day on Tuesday. There is a chance that this system jogs further south, which could bring the potential for even colder air, and potentially some wintry weather to areas just north of us. If the system continues to sag south, we may need to monitor for that here locally. For now, just expect a cold rain on Tuesday.

Beyond the middle of the week, we will see highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather