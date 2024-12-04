Cloudy, cool, and wet for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Scattered showers and storms will be around during the morning, and thanks to cloudy skies and those showers, we won't make it out of the 50s this afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms will continue this morning.

Total rainfall for today around half an inch to an inch.

Rain shifts east this afternoon, drying from west to east.

More rain chances arrive this weekend.

Good Morning! We are tracking showers and storms to start the day. While not everyone will see them at the same time, we will see scattered showers continue to work across the area through the morning hours. Rain should shift from west to east this afternoon but with the clouds hanging around, we will see temperatures hover in the 50s all day.

Rain chances end overnight, and cloudy skies should hang into Thursday keeping highs in the low 60s. Colder air will work in overnight, dropping temperatures into the 30s by Friday morning. Our next round of rain should work in Friday with scattered showers and storms. I think temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. By far the best rain chances arrive Saturday into Sunday with widespread showers and storms moving through. Activity should wind down Sunday afternoon. By the time it's all over, I think some areas could see 1-2 inches of rain overall. This won't kill the drought, but will go a long way towards helping our situtation!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

