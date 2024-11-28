Cloudy, Cool, and Chilly for Thanksgiving

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 50s this afternoon with steady north winds and stubborn cloud cover. A freeze is possible overnight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cool and chilly conditions for Thanksgiving.

Light freezes possible tonight and Friday night-Saturday morning.

Small rain chances next week.

Thanks to last night's cold front - Thanksgiving will be chilly with highs in the 50s and winds out of the north around 15-20mph. Once the winds calm down overnight, we will see a light freeze set up. Expect another cool one Friday with lighter winds, and then another possible freeze overnight into Saturday. Saturday will be beautiful with highs in the 60s! For the Texas-Texas A&M game in College Station, game time temperatures will be in the upper 50s. (BTHOtu by the way)

Next week, there are signs that moisture will work in from the Gulf of Mexico combining with a cold front. This should lead to some of the better rain chances we have had in a while. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

