Cloudy and Seasonable to Start the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a nice weekend, rain chances are working back into the forecast. The first chance arrives today and favors areas to the northwest. We'll see highs top out in the low 70s thanks to a cold front that has stalled out to our south. As a reinforcing cold front comes in tonight, that will bring the potential for a few showers to develop to the northwest and could drift south into Central Texas overnight.

Behind the reinforcing front tomorrow, some showers are possible, though anything will be light. Highs will only climb into the upper 60s.

We'll see a bit of a cool-down through Wednesday before warm and humid air works back in to end the week. Some isolated storms are possible Thursday with better storm chances along another cold front Friday. Some could be strong to severe.

The good news is behind that, things will be quiet and nice for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and dry air!

Have a great Monday and a great start to your week!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather