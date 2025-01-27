Cloudy and cool Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 50s this afternoon with heavy cloud cover. The dampness will make it feel cooler. Rain chances increase for the middle of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cloudy and cool conditions hold on today with highs in the 50s.

Moisture increases into Wednesday.

Best storm chances Wednesday into Thursday morning with the potential for some to be strong.

Good morning! We aren't waking up to the coldest morning we have seen in a while, but it will still feel chilly with the humidity and wind as we deal with temperatures in the low 40s. Expect heavy cloud cover to hang on through the day, though rain chances will remain low. We'll see highs in the 50s.

South winds increase into Tuesday bringing in more moisture. Tuesday will be another cloudy day with some light rain showers and highs in the mid 50s. The winds will really pick up Wednesday as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s with some scattered showers. By far our best chances of rain will come overnight into Thursday morning as our main storm system swings across to our northwest. That should spark some showers and storms, some of which may be strong to severe. Since these are coming in the overnight hours, I don't expect widespread severe weather, but wind and hail could be a possibility. Activity should clear later in the day and things will be quiet into the weekend. Since this is a west-to-east moving system, don't expect arctic air behind it. We may see temperatures fall about 10 degrees with drier air working in. Most areas could see 1-2 inches of beneficial rain before things dry out!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather