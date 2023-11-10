Cloudy & cool into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Rain is on it's way out here in Central Texas, at least for the first part of the day. I think we will see a few showers again this afternoon with another surge of mid-level moisture. Expect temperatures to hang in the 50s through the day thanks to the thick cloud cover.

There may be some brightening of the sky to our north on Veteran's day, but most of us stick with the cloud cover. Some rain showers will be possible in the Brazos Valley and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out in Central Texas.

Another round of showers arrives late Sunday into Monday. Things look to clear out and warm up behind that!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather