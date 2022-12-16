Cloudy & cool Friday on way in Central Texas & Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a cool Friday as temperatures are starting off in the low 30s. Cloud cover will be on the increase, which will stunt our warm-up this afternoon keeping temperatures in the 40s. A few showers will be possible east of I-35, but anything that falls will be light.

Heading into the overnight hours, light precipitation will be possible at times, and could fall as some sleet pellets of snow flurries. Anything that falls will be falling into dry air, so will likely evaporate before it reaches the ground. Even if it does, temperatures will be above freezing, so no issues will be found on the roads.

Saturday and Sunday look dry with temperatures in the 50s. A storm system will work in Monday, bringing a decent chance of showers and storms with highs in the 40s.

Late next week, a shot of arctic air will work in. Right now, models look dry, so don't expect a White Christmas at this time. Highs will fall into the 30s with lows potentially dipping into the teens as we go into the Christmas weekend. Bundle up!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather