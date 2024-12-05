Cloudy and cool for Thursday, rain chances return this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Clouds will linger today with highs getting into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances return this weekend keeping things cool and wet.

Cloudy skies continue today

Rain chances return Friday.

Cool and wet weekend expected.

We're waking up this morning to a little bit of fog and moisture. That will slowly clear later today but the clouds will be hanging around. As a result, temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Overnight as skies clear a bit, we will see lows go down to the mid 30s. Moisture will surge back northward on Friday bringing scattered showers back in.

Expect activity to be more numerous heading into the weekend. Saturday will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s. Rain will slowly decrease through the afternoon Sunday with drier air coming in by Monday and pushing us into the 70s. By the time it's all said and done, folks in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley could pick up 1-2 inches of needed rain.

