Cloudy & cool for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Cloudy skies will hang around today across Central Texas, but rain chances should remain rather low thanks to drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. That will evaporate much of the rain. This is happening because an upper-level low over West Texas, and a surface low in the Gulf of Mexico are both competing for moisture, which leaves us on the drier side of things. We may even see some brightening of the sky later on, which could push our temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Some models want to warm us up more, but I think they are overestimating the dry air.

Sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon as highs go into the 70s. We'll keep cool mornings and nice afternoons for the rest of the week. Our next storm system brings cloudier skies and rain chances back into the forecast this weekend.

A stronger cold front may arrive for next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather