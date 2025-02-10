CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures will remain in the 40s all day in Central Texas along with cloudy skies and some lingering misty drizzle. Rain chances increase overnight into Tuesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cloudy and chilly for Monday with some lingering mist and drizzle in the morning.

Rain chances increase overnight into Tuesday.

Brief warm-up Wednesday before second cold front.

Dry conditions for Valentine's day.

Good morning! We're waking up to a chilly and damp morning with mist and drizzle hanging around Central Texas. Expect that for the morning hours, but we will eventually see things just turn cloudy through the day. With the extra clouds around, temperatures will likely hover in the 40s. Rain chances should increase this evening into tomorrow as another wave of moisture works in. Some showers and storms will be possible during the morning commute. Activity should lessen heading into the afternoon.

Wednesday will start off with showers, but dry air may work in leading to warmer conditions in the afternoon with highs in the 60s. Another cold front is set to arrive Thursday and it will likely be cold and drizzly behind that with temperatures struggling to get into the 40s. The good news is things should clear out in time for Valentine's day with typical weather for this time of year as highs will reach the 50s. We're tracking another cold front Sunday as this more active pattern continues.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather