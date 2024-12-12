Clouds take over Friday

25 WEATHER — Clouds are rapidly filling in across Central Texas tonight. It will likely stay dry with milder lows in the low 50s. Areas of drizzle and isolated showers are possible Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s. That trend will continue into Friday night and Saturday morning. We may see a few showers and storms as a storm system passes to our north Saturday morning. The best chances will be along and east of I-35. Things should quiet down Saturday evening. Even with clouds and showers around, highs should make it into the low to mid 70s Saturday afternoon!

Another wave will approach the area Sunday into Monday. Sunday looks warm, for December standards, with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day, and that will lead to better scattered showers and storm potential Monday. Highs Monday will still be in the low 70s.

Cooler weather is expected Tuesday through the rest of next week. How much cooler is the main question. The models are not completely sure just yet, so we will slowly take things from the 60s into the 50s next week.