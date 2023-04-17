Clouds Roll Back In Tuesday

ENTER DATELINE — Clouds will be rolling back into Central Texas tonight with lows in the upper 50s. A few showers will be possible off and on Tuesday, but we aren't expecting significant rain. Highs Tuesday afternoon will hold in the 70s with clouds firmly in place.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for a few isolated showers. Our best chance of showers and storms will arrive late Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front gets closer to Central Texas. We will have to see if all the ingredients line up for the possibility of stronger storms as the system rolls into the area, but it's always possible this time of year. Showers will continue through Friday as the front slides to the south. It will start off warm Friday, but a cold front will bring gusty north winds Friday afternoon into Saturday. This will cool us down significantly with highs in the upper 70s Friday, falling into the 60s Saturday. We may even have some 30s around for lows this weekend!