Clouds Return Friday

25 WEATHER — It's been nice to see a little sunshine, but that is once again about to go away. Clouds will fill back in tonight through Friday from south to north. This will lead us to cooler conditions Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

The weekend is looking chilly, especially Saturday. It will stay cloudy all day with highs only in the 40s. Showers will be possible from time to time, but anything that falls will be on the light side. The highest concentration will be across the southern half of the area where some folks could pick up more than a quarter of an inch. Temperature profiles are there for some sleet to mix in from time to time, but this should be very minor. Sunday will be drier under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be a touch warmer in the low 50s.

Showers are once again possible Monday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Tuesday looks dry with highs near 60°. After that, the models are struggling with the next system that rolls toward the area by Thanksgiving. Some have it blowing through quickly with minimal rain chances. Others are slower and deeper and have rain chances lasting through most of the end of next week. For now we will put 20-30% rain chances in Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but there will likely be changes to the forecast as models fine tune the details as we get closer next week.