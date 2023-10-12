Clouds Part Later this Afternoon, Cold front Arrives Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday was spent in mainly cloudy skies, and we are starting off this morning the same with even some light fog in spots. Expect that to clear out later this afternoon as winds shift to the south and eventually to the southwest. As skies clear, highs will climb into the 80s with 90s possible out west.

Tomorrow we could see a few clouds to start the day but a Cold Front will sweep through later in the day. Ahead of it, highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Behind it, temperatures will fall making for a nice Friday Night Football forecast, though it could be a little breezy.

Temperatures this weekend will be similar to the past weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. The cool air will last a little longer into early next week. Another storm system should bring us better storm chances late next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather