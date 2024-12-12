Clouds on the increase

25 WEATHER — Although it should be a sunny start to the day, cloud cover will be on the increase throughout the day. Despite the increasing clouds, temperatures should still be on the mild side, with highs in the mid-60s. Tomorrow morning will not be nearly as chilly with lows dropping into the low-50s. The cloud cover will remain on Friday, and this time there may be a bit of drizzle here and there.

Temperatures over the weekend will be warmer with highs in the 70s. However, it does look like some more rain will be on the way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around on Saturday. Sunday should be mainly cloudy and perhaps will have a bit of drizzle, but a better chance of rain and storms will arrive on Monday. After that, temperatures will take a dip, and highs will return to the 50s and 60s for the middle part of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather