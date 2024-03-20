Clouds increase Wednesday, storm chances to arrive by morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon with south breezes and increasing clouds. Rain chances start up overnight with more showers and storms expected Thursday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the low 70s today with increasing clouds. Some showers may develop later tonight.

Rain chances increase overnight into Thursday with a round of showers and storms possible in the morning and a second stronger round possible in the afternoon/evening.

While widespread severe weather isn't expected at this time, some storms could turn strong with wind and hail.

We're waking up this morning with a little less chill thanks to the south winds yesterday. That brought up dew points so that our temperatures this morning kick off in the 40s as opposed to yesterday's 30s. Expect the warm-up to continue this afternoon with south winds bringing temperatures back into the low 70s. By evening, increasing clouds could materialize into some showers that will increase overnight into a round of showers and storms fro the morning commute.

As the main storm system passes closer to us in the afternoon/evening hours, expect showers and storms to blossom again. If we get decent daytime heating ahead of that, some could turn strong to severe with the main threats being large hail and winds. While widespread severe weather isn't expected at this time, we will need to monitor and update the forecast through the day. Potential may come up.

Activity should pass through by Friday, though some lingering showers will still be possible in the morning. Behind this system, north winds will dry us out for Friday into Saturday, but humidity will come up again Sunday setting us up for a second round of storms with our next system. Right now, the best chances for showers and storms look to be Sunday night into the first part of the day on Monday. We'll keep you posted.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather