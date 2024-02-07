Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of weekend rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s today despite increasing clouds. South breezes will draw up the moisture setting us up for rain chances this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Clouds increase today with south winds bringing in more moisture.

Some drizzle is possible Thursday morning, with showers possible Friday and more widespread showers possible this weekend.

Cooler air works in for next week with dry conditions for Valentines.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures in the 40s and 50s thanks to some mid to high level cloud cover working in. The clouds will continue to increase through the end of the week as highs climb to near 70, and in some cases, higher in the afternoon. Enough moisture may be around to bring some drizzle Thursday morning, but westerly winds should clear that out by afternoon allowing for mid 70s.

South breezes keep pumping in the moisture through Friday with a few showers possible late in the day on Friday. The best chances of rain will come in this weekend, in particular Saturday and Sunday. One of those days will see more widespread rain, but models are in disagreement on which. Right now, I think the best chance of rain will be Sunday. That means you need to have indoor plans for the big game. This won't be flooding rainfall, and it also doesn't look to bring widespread severe weather. Rainfall amounts as of now, look to be closer to half an inch to an inch.

A cold front comes in Sunday into Monday bringing cooler air with highs in the 50s Monday. We could see morning lows dip into the 30s early next week. It looks like Valentine's day will be clear, but we could see rain chances work in again for next weekend!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather