Clouds Increase Wednesday

25 WEATHER — Our next storm system is rolling toward Central Texas. This will bring increase clouds tonight into Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid 40s with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks clouds with a few showers developing during the afternoon hours. Friday looks pretty wet, especially for the first half of the day. We may see a little lull Friday night into Saturday, but more showers and a few storms look possible Saturday night into Sunday. It looks mild throughout this event with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

Christmas Day should bring a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will get progressively cooler after Christmas with highs falling into the 50s.