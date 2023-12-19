Clouds Increase Tuesday, Eyeing Rain Chances for the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Seasonable highs are on the way today with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will work in for the holiday weekend, with multiple days of rain chances on the way.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Waking up to a light freeze this morning, but clouds keep temperatures in the 60s today.

Rain chances return for the end of the week, including Christmas eve.

Still some disagreement, but 1-2 inches look possible as of now.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures that are in the 30s. This will be the last morning with temperatures near freezing until next week. South winds will draw up moisture and cloud cover starting today, as highs climb into the 60s. Those same clouds will keep temperatures above freezing tonight.

Eventually the clouds will turn into rain chances starting as early as Thursday. A few showers will be possible, but these will be scattered.

Higher rain chances work into the area Friday as the main energy of this storm system moves across. That will lead to more widespread rain chances. Some of those could linger into Saturday.

The highest chances will arrive on Sunday with widespread rain and even some thunderstorms possible. Some of that may even linger into Christmas Day. Everything depends on the timing of our disturbance, and right now the models do still have some disagreements. The best plan is to do your Christmas shopping early this week so you can avoid any possible showers and storms for the weekend!

It looks like we will see a stronger cold front come in for the middle of next week. This will drop highs into the 50s!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather