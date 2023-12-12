Clouds increase Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Clouds are on the increase Tuesday thanks to moisture working in. This moisture will eventually lead to high rain chances to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another chilly morning to start Tuesday

Clouds increase through the day, but seasonal temperatures remain as we reach the mid 60s.

Rain chances begin tomorrow, with rain likely Friday.

We got to see sunshine hang around on Monday, but I'm afraid that will be the last fully sunny day of the week. Clouds will increase today as our next storm system deepens over the Rocky Mountains. Those clouds will keep us in the mid 60s this afternoon, and will prevent a freeze overnight. In fact, most areas will only bottom out in the 40s, with the exception being along the I-45 corridor.

Rain chances begin in Central Texas tomorrow, though anything will be light. With the extra cloud cover around, don't be surprised if we remain in the 50s through the day. The best rain chances will be found west of I-35. Thursday will only bring isolated activity, once again mainly west of I-35. Meanwhile, snow will start to fall in the Texas Panhandle.

Friday is the day to set a reminder on your phone to pack an umbrella. As our storm system tracks south, I expect a cold rain to develop which will move across all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain could be possible at times. Temperatures will be in the 40s and the 50s, so it will feel quite unpleasant at times. The track of the storm system has nudged a bit further to the north, so totals will be lower, though it still looks like we will see a decent shot of an inch of rainfall. We'll keep you posted as the forecast shifts.

Some lingering rain is possible Saturday morning, but the remainder of the weekend into next week should be dry and cool!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather