Clouds increase Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the 60s this afternoon with cloud cover increasing. Warming temperatures are expected into the weekend before a cold blast next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cloud cover increases today, but temperatures remain near normal.

Warming temperatures into the weekend.

Cold blast arrives next week.

Watching the potential for wintry weather closely.

Good morning! We're waking up to another chilly morning, but once again, a morning that's temperate for this time of year. Expect cloud cover to be on the increase today, keeping things cloudy east of I-35, and sunny west of I-35. Where the sun shines we could see highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds and temperatures will increase into the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. A strong cold front arrives Sunday, bringing a small chance of rain before colder air rapidly works in. Highs next week will be in the 40s. The biggest question will be with a disturbance coming in during the middle of the week. If that disturbance tracks far enough south, and the cold air hangs around. We could be in for some wintry precipitation. Models have been waffling on it, but the type of setup brings us our winter events. We will just continue to closely monitor for now and keep you posted.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather