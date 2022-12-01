Clouds Increase Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the coat as you're walking out the door! Temperatures have fallen to freezing or near freezing levels across Central Texas. We'll see temperatures warm through the day, but the warm-up will be stunted by cloud cover that will work back into the area. Rain chances should remain low, but some light sprinkles can't be ruled out this afternoon.

Overnight, south winds bring back the Gulf moisture, which should lead to some drizzle forming along and east of I-35 into the morning. That will clear out during the day Friday as highs climb into the 70s.

Another cold front will arrive Saturday leading to dropping temperatures during the day. We may start in the 60s but 50s will be around through the day. It won't be a long cool-down and we'll be back in the 70s early next week. Another cold front will work in for the second half of next week which will finally usher in a longer cool-down. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather