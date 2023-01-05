Clouds Increase Friday

25 WEATHER — We have seen some nice temperatures for January over the past few days, and that will continue into next week. We may see a few showers over the weekend, but any amounts should remain light.

Tonight looks cool again with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will be on the increase Friday afternoon, but southerly winds, gusting over 20mph at times, will help warm things up into the low 70s. It should become overcast Friday night with mild lows in the upper 50s.

The weekend will bring a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. This chance will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. The best rain chances will be southeast of Waco/Temple/Killeen and reside closer to the Brazos Valley. Most rain amounts are expected to remain light, so this won't do much for the drought. Highs will remain in the 60s both days.

Next week, it's back to nice! Highs will mainly be in the 60s. There could be another chance for a few showers and storms Thursday.