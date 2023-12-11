Clouds increase by midweek

25 WEATHER — The weather will slowly change this week. A storm system out west will slow in the desert southwest and churn slowly toward Texas late this week. This will bring increasing clouds Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, especially west of I-35, but most of us won't see much since the bulk of the activity is expected to be in west Texas. That all changes Friday as the system moves east across the state. The exact track of the system is still in question, so we will refine details as we get closer. With that said, it does appear that Friday will be the best chance of rain across the entire area. With the rain in the area, Friday will be cool with highs in the 50s.

Our system should start to move east this weekend. We still could see a couple of showers around under mostly cloudy skies Saturday. This will keep highs in the 50s with breezy north winds on the back side of the system. We should clear out more Sunday, but it will still be cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.