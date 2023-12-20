Clouds Increase before Rain Chances to end the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Clouds will be around for Wednesday, with some breaks in the sunshine pushing temperatures into the upper 60s. Showers will start Thursday with higher rain chances for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue.

Rain chances begin Thursday and last through the weekend, peaking Friday and Sunday.

1-2 inches of rain is possible in spots, with most receiving a half inch or more.

Christmas Day looks dry now.

We're seeing a warmer start to the morning across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Southerly winds and clouds have led to temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s as opposed to the 30s we saw to kick off the week. Expect clouds to hang around today, though there will be some sunshine here and there. Where the sun pokes out, highs could near the low 70s. Most of us will reach the upper 60s, a good 10 degrees or so above normal.

While things should remain dry today, some sprinkles will be possible in the Brazos Valley. Better rain chances arrive tomorrow with a few scattered showers drifting across the area. Rain chances will increase overnight into Friday, with widespread showers expected Friday. Most of these will be in the form of good ole fashioned rainfall, but some could produce thunder. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

The latest models now have at least a few showers continuing into Saturday, so plan on a soggy weekend. Rain chances will increase again overnight Saturday into the day on Christmas Eve. Some thunderstorms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected at this time. The system now looks more dynamic, which means drier air could arrive in time for Christmas Day. I've taken rain chances off of the board on Christmas Day with temperatures falling into the low 60s.

We look to end 2023 on a cooler note with highs in the 50s and 30s for lows. Right now, it looks drier, but a couple models over the last few days were bringing another rain chance New Year's weekend, so stay tuned! We'll keep you posted!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather