Clouds hang on tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Today has been a cloudy one thanks to cloud cover spilling over from Mexico. These have been streaming in from Hurricane Norma in the Pacific. The clouds will remain through tomorrow, and the limited sunshine will cool us off into the mid-80s. Some water from Norma will be carried over Mexico and into Texas, allowing for the atmosphere to produce some showers as we enter Monday.

Monday will bring scattered showers and storms with highs in the low-80s. There could still be some showers left over on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, we see our next rain-maker come through. With both of these systems, it appears that the best overall chance of rain will be just to our west, but Central Texas still has a chance of rain every day from Monday through the work week. It is likely that we'll raise the odds of rain on some days while lowering them for others as new data brings clarity to the picture.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather