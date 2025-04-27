Clouds hang on through much of Monday

25 WEATHER — Temperatures stayed a few degrees cooler than expected today because of the very stubborn clouds. The way things are going, it looks like the cloud cover will hang on through tonight and should continue to only allow a little bit of sun through as Monday goes on. I still think tomorrow will be a little warmer than today, but that will mean the mid-80s. No rain is expected for tomorrow. Tuesday's highs will be in the low-80s.

Speaking of Tuesday, there should be some thunderstorms to our north and west, but activity in our part of Texas will be very isolated at best. Wednesday has a better chance of storms for us as the parent system comes closer. Scattered to widespread thunderstorms will be possible that afternoon. Wednesday has some potential for a few of those storms to be severe. How many storms, and when to expect them, are details that will be resolved as we get closer.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather