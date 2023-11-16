Clouds could linger into tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Unless you are located out to the west, the clouds hung on all day and prevented us from warming up too much. Even as the lower clouds move out tonight, cirrus clouds will remain, keeping temperatures in the 50s. The question for tomorrow is if the low clouds return. If they do, we could be in for another cool day, but I think we see a bit of sunshine show up by the afternoon this time. This should put highs around 70° for the I-35 corridor.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Saturday, followed by a few scattered showers possible on Sunday. Monday is when our next notable cold front will come through, bringing the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Behind the front, we'll have highs in the 50s on Tuesday which will be accompanied by gusty northerly winds. We'll have more sunshine by Thanksgiving with highs in the mid-60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather