Clouds Are Moving In

25 WEATHER — Clouds are continuing to increase across Central Texas, and that process will continue into Thursday and Friday. There could be enough moisture around for some drizzle Thursday morning. We should have some breaks in the clouds Thursday afternoon, allowing highs to reach the low to mid 70s! More 70s are possible Friday. We may have a slightly better chance of a few showers by Friday afternoon and evening as our next system approaches Texas.

This will lead us to on and off rain this weekend. Right now it appears the best rain chances will be Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning. The timing may change a bit, but you should be for some rain at your location from time to time. A few thunderstorms could also be possible, but no severe weather is expected. It will be cooler with the rain and clouds around with highs in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.

The rain should clear out Sunday night, so Monday will be cooler behind a cold front with dry northwest winds. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We may have a light freeze as we head toward Tuesday morning.