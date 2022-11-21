Clouds And Rain Chances Remain This Week

25 WEATHER — Showers will end from west to east this evening. This will lead us to a drier night, but some fog may develop by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Any fog will burn off Tuesday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the mid 50s.

Our next storm system will approach the area Wednesday. Most models have now shifted to a deeper and slower system that parks itself in west Texas and lingers through Saturday morning. With this slower shift, showers will start to work back into the area Wednesday, with more widespread rain and a few storms Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with the increased cloud cover and rain. This is a big shift in the models, so further modifications in the forecast may happen over the next couple of days.

A few showers may longer into Saturday morning, but things should begin to dry out Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s, but the 60s should return Sunday.