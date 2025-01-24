Clouds and rain chances increase this weekend

25 WEATHER — Hope you enjoyed the sunshine today, because it will start to slip away Saturday into Sunday. We will remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 30s. We may see some sunshine Saturday morning, but clouds will take over during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will develop late Saturday afternoon and go through Sunday morning. The best chance of rain will be along and east of I-35. Lows Sunday morning will start off in the mid 40s with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s during the afternoon hours.

We may get a drier day Monday, but the clouds will likely stick around. Temperatures should warm up a bit more into the mid to upper 50s. The trend of rising temperatures will continue Tuesday (low 60s) and Wednesday (mid 60s). Rain chances should start up again Tuesday afternoon and last for the rest of the week. As of today's model runs, it appears Thursday and Friday will now be the wettest days. These types of systems are notorious for slowing down or speeding up since it will be cut-off from the main flow. So, the best rain chances may shift around a bit, but I would be ready for a dreary week next week!

Have a good weekend!